Marking 1st ever national Ribbon Skirts Day in northern Ontario

Autumn Lewis from Wiikwemikong First Nation, Ont., has been wearing and making ribbon skirts since her youth. She even sews them for her seven-year-old daughter.

She plans on making a new creation to wear especially for Canada's first ever National Ribbon Skirt Day — today.

Canadian Senator Mary Jane McCallum introduced a bill in March 2021 to have the day formally recognized.

At the time she said was inspired by 10-year-old Isabella Kulak. The young Saskatchewan girl had been shamed for wearing her ribbon skirt at school, just a few months before that.

Bill S-219, received royal assent and passed in Parliament in December 2022.

National Ribbon Skirt Day will be held every Jan. 4.

In Indigenous culture ribbon skirts can be worn in ceremonies or special events, but Lewis said they can also be worn every day. Each skirt is different and reflects the identity and personality of the owner.

Isabella Kulak, a member of the Cote First Nation, Sask., wears a skirt she made herself. In 2021 she was told her ribbon skirt was not dressy enough for a formal event at school, and shamed for wearing it. (Submitted by Lana Kulak)

Lewis is the healing and wellness co-ordinator at the N'Swakamok Native Friendship Centre in Sudbury, Ont. She holds workshops to teach others how to sew their own skirts as a way to help with their healing journeys.

"Letting them take the reins on what they envision in their ribbon skirt," she said.

"It's just really part of taking back your culture, giving to your own spirit and then just having a moment to feel special."

Lewis calls ribbon skirts a 'very important part of my culture, my identity'.

"I just feel very proud when I wear it."

Self-confidence

Louise Jocko, of Birch Island near Manitoulin, says there have been times when she felt apprehensive about wearing her ribbon skirt as well. She also works at N'Swakomok Native Friendship Centre with the homeless support program.

"I've come from powwows and I'm still wearing my skirt, and I come out of the car and in the back of my mind [wondering if] people are staring at me. But that really boils down to my self-confidence," she said.

"It's just being able to be comfortable in my own skin, at the same time as wearing the ribbon dress."

In Indigenous culture ribbon skirts can be worn in ceremonies, special events and every day. The colour, fabric and ribbons all reflect the owner's identity and personality. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Jocko added that when she can reflect her own identity and personality in her ribbon skirt that's when she walks more confidently.

"Each person has their own story behind their skirts. Each person has their own colours that they bring with them when they make the skirt," she said.

"I think it really does bring about the resiliency and it shows the strength in our people that we're reclaiming that culture and identity, you know wearing these skirts," said Jocko.

Jocko said she normally gets others to make her ribbon skirts. She recalls the only time she learned how to sew one for herself it came out shaped like a bell.

"I didn't get the cut right and so it's pretty baggy and it's flared out."

But Jocko said her favourite ribbon skirt has fabric with a northern lights pattern, and the seamstress embroidered two wolves on it.

"Because it reminded me of my husband, who's passed on now."

To be marked every Jan. 4

Both Jocko and Lewis are thrilled to be wearing their ribbon skirts today for National Ribbon Skirt Day.

Jocko said as soon as she heard about the national day she immediately asked Lewis if she would be wearing her ribbon skirt to work that day.

"I'm so excited to actually get my daughter to wear hers to school," Lewis said.

"Then seeing what kind of conversations come up in her classroom and what she comes back to tell me."