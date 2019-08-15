Sudbury market issues 'market bucks'
Tokens used as alternative to debit and credit cards
In its first year as a non-profit organization, the Sudbury Farmer's Market has launched something called market bucks.
The wooden tokens, available in $5 denominations, will make it easier for market vendors who don't carry debit or credit card machines at their stalls during the twice-weekly markets.
Miranda MacLeod, the market's manager, said people can come to her with their debit or credit card and she will issue the Market Bucks.
"Basically I have a debit machine, people can use their debit or credit card to buy these wooden tokens that they can use with any vendor and we reimburse the vendors," McLeod said. "If you forget your cash you are still able to buy local food."
"You give me your debit or credit, tell me how much you want to take out in the market buck tokens," MacLeod said. "You put it through...we don't charge you any fees for it like an ATM and then you can spend these tokens at the vendors just like cash."
"If you don't spend the whole five dollar coin, they'll give you change back."
MacLeod said the market— both the Thursday event on York Street and the downtown Market Square on Saturdays— are doing well this year. They have arranged cooking demonstrations, and are putting plans into place for the harvest celebration at the end of September.
