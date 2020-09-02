A retired OPP traffic inspector says he's hearing from school bus drivers who are concerned about safety on the job.

This week, 25 school bus routes were cancelled in Sudbury due to a lack of drivers.

Mark Andrews says bus drivers already have to focus on the road and look after the kids on the bus — and now, drivers have to make sure students are wearing masks and sitting far enough apart.

"And they're concerned of the distraction around them and also on the bus. With the pandemic [and] increased responsibility on those drivers, it's making it even worse and it's causing them huge concern."

Andrews says hiring another person to be on the bus to look after the kids could be a possible solution, as it's not physically possible for a bus driver to ensure passengers are following safety protocols.

"You're asking them to do all those things and you just can't. It's not physically possible for one person to do all that."

Andrews says he was not surprised when he heard that a number of drivers in the Sudbury area resigned from their jobs because of the added anxiety that this whole pandemic is causing.

Mark Andrews worked as a traffic inspector for the OPP for 32 years. He now he consults with organizations like the Traffic Injury Research Foundation on traffic safety. (Supplied/Mark Andrews)

On board 'conductor'?

"Under normal circumstances ... they have the added distraction of what's going on behind you kids being kids. There's no one there to tell them to settle down except for the driver. So the driver is tasked with maintaining some kind of order on that bus behind them and also focusing on all of the traffic around them," Andrews said,

"So with the pandemic, you have social distancing, you have mandatory masks ... all of those things added to all of the other things that a school bus driver has to pay attention to."

Andrews says an adult hired to be a "conductor" of sorts would be a smart move.

"[That person is] helping the kids on the bus, making sure they're socially distanced, making sure the masks are on, making sure there's nothing going on that's distracting the driver. We've got to give those drivers some help."

Andrews says the problem is not just a Sudbury area problem. He says he's heard from people across the province.

"I think probably it's across the country," he added.

