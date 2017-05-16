A retired police officer says he's continuing his efforts to make sure drivers stay focused on the road.

Mark Andrews is a 32-year veteran of the Ontario Provincial Police. He's recently signed on with the Ottawa-based non-profit Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) to help educate drivers of the dangers of being distracted behind the wheel.

"It's important that people understand how impactful distracted driving is in Ontario alone," Andrews said.

"Distracted driving now is causing more injury and death on our roadways than impaired driving. It's something we really need to get our heads around because it is extremely preventable."

Andrews and the TIRF are holding an open community forum Wednesday in North Bay, also marking the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims.

The goal of these forums, Andrews said, is to provide easy resources for people to make "smart choices" to get a handle on distracted driving.

"The answer is not just enforcement," he said. "It is actual behavioural change that we need to put in place."

"Distracted driving, our addiction to electronics is causing huge sadness out on the roads. And we need behavioural change to get ourselves out of this mess."

Not just phones causing distractions

Andrews added that it isn't just cell phones that pull drivers' focus off the road. Loud sound systems in cars, as well as heated seats can lull drivers into such a state of comfort that their focus becomes blurry.

Mark Andrews worked as a traffic inspector for the OPP for 32 years. He now he consults with organizations like the Traffic Injury Research Foundation on traffic safety. (Supplied)

Andrews said he expects people from Ontario Northland and EMS at the event, as well as the general public. It is a free event, but people should call the Holiday Inn in North Bay to book a spot.

He also suggests that parents concerned about their teens' use of cell phones while driving should sit down and have a discussion about their devices.



"We have discovered that most of the time a teenage driver will answer the phone if they think it's their parents," Andrews said. "So have a sit down with each other around the dinner table and [figure out] what are our rules of engagement using the phone."

He suggests parents and kids establish a habit of only texting or calling one another after they've reached their destination, especially if they know that the user on the other end is on the road.

"But if you're so addicted to your device — shut it off, lock it up and put it in the trunk."