A funeral service will be held on Saturday for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week on Mantoulin Island.

Const. Marc Hovingh died Thursday in Gore Bay, Ont., in a shooting that also resulted in the death of a civilian.

The Ontario Provincial Police Association says the 1 p.m. private service will be live-streamed.

Hovingh, a 28-year veteran of the force, is survived by his wife Lianne and children Laura, Nathan, Elena and Sarah.

On Monday, provincial police escorted Hovingh's body from Toronto — where an autopsy was done — to his family on Manitoulin Island.

"Marc was best known as a patient, humble servant," his obituary stated.

"His love for Jesus was shown in how he cared for his family and how he helped anyone in need. He was fun-loving and took delight in an endearing tease. He loved sailing, all kinds of building projects and a good strong cup of coffee. Marc said he was blessed to serve and for this he will be remembered most."

Hovingh, who was 52, was one of two officers who responded to a call on Nov. 19 regarding an "unwanted man" on a property in Gore Bay.

According to the Special Investigations Unit — Ontario's police watchdog — Hovingh and civilian Gary Brohman died in hospital after an exchange of gunfire.

