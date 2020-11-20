Funeral today for slain OPP officer Marc Hovingh

A funeral service is being held today for Const. Marc Hovingh, an Ontario Provincial Police officer who died last week in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral, being held in M'Chigeeng, is by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed online, and Manitoulin residents can watch the livestream at a drive-in in Little Current. The service is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Hovingh died on Nov. 19 following a shooting in Gore Bay. A civilian involved in the shooting also died. Sudbury police, as well as the province's Special Investigations Unit, are investigating what happened.

Slain OPP Const. Marc Hovingh and his family. (GoFundMe)

Following an autopsy in Toronto, Hovingh's body was transported back to Manitoulin Island on Monday, escorted by OPP vehicles. A visitation was held Friday at Mindemoya Missionary Church, where Hovingh was a parishioner for 20 years.

Community members are remembering Hovingh as a devoted Christian, community member, and father. He served as an OPP officer for 28 years.

Hovingh is survived by his wife Lianne and children Laura, Nathan, Elena and Sarah.