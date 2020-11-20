Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the Manitoulin Island shooting of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Marc Hovingh.

Hovingh, a 28-year veteran of the police force, was killed in the line of duty, while investigating a trespassing complaint in Gore Bay.

"The 19th of November 2020 will be entrenched in my life forever," said Greater Sudbury Police Service Det. Staff Sgt. Jerry Willmott.

Willmott was the case manager for the criminal investigation into Hovingh's death.

They discovered the suspect, 60-year-old Gary Brohman, had shot and killed Hovingh. No criminal charges were laid in the case because Brohman was killed in the shoot-out that ensued that day.

We truly believe Provincial Const. Marc Hovingh is a hero and sacrificed his own life to save many others. - Det. Staff Sgt. Jerry Willmott, Greater Sudbury Police Service

Willmott said Hovingh died a hero.

"The investigation revealed that the suspect had a mistrust of police and had accumulated a large amount of improvised explosives, pipe bombs, firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition," Willmott said.

"We won't really know what the suspect's mindset was at the time, and what he was planning on doing with this, but I can speak for every detective involved in this investigation that we truly believe Provincial Const. Marc Hovingh is a hero and sacrificed his own life to save many others."

Willmott added investigating the death of a fellow police officer was extremely difficult and emotional.

"The murder of a police officer in the line of duty has an impact on us all, regardless of the uniform we wear," he said.

"The police culture is a family, and the family is not limited to our own department. This was a devastating loss to Marc's family, the OPP, the First Nations police and the entire community."

Blue hearts will be adorned throughout the Greater Sudbury Police headquarters on Friday to remember him.

Slain OPP Const. Marc Hovingh and his family. (GoFundMe)

Remembered on Manitoulin Island

Hovingh was survived by his wife and four children.

He was a parishioner at the Freshwater Community Church in Mindemoya, which was formerly known as the Mindemoya Missionary Church.

Janyn Towns, an elder with the church, said parishioners are encouraged to showcase blue hearts this week in Hovingh's memory. There will also be a time for prayer in his memory on Friday at noon.

"He was just a really huge, wonderful presence," Towns said. "We are still sad, but we are moving slowly forward, muddling our way along."

Towns said that in some ways, the small community has become closer since Hovingh's death.

"We've always been a place that looks out for each other, but I think maybe that's just a bit more heightened," she said.

The Manitoulin Island OPP detachment said its members will hold a private memorial in Hovingh's honour.