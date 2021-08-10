Charges were withdrawn in court Tuesday against Frank Marasco, a well-known Sudbury hair stylist who was facing two counts of sexual assault. He was originally charged back in November of 2019.

Marasco, 77, has agreed to sign a common law peace bond that stipulates he does not communicate with his two accusers.

Assistant Crown Attorney Terry Waltenbury, citing difficulties in prosecuting the case, several delays, and limited resources moving forward in the COVID-19 era, said it would be in the public interest to resolve the matters by way of common law peace bond.

The peace bond carries a term of 12 months, in the amount of $500 with no deposit and no surety.

Michael Lacy, lawyer for Marasco, told the court that entering into a common law peace bond in no way suggests an admission of guilt, and he was confident that Marasco would be vindicated if the case went to trial.

The identities of Marasco's accusers are protected under a court-ordered publication ban.