Sudbury daycare director calls sex assault charges against worker 'tremendously unsettling'
The executive director of the Maple Tree Preschool issued a statement to CBC News following the arrest of an employee, in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a child at the daycare.

Staff at Maple Tree Preschool on John Street say they are reeling after allegations of a sexual assault on a preschooler by one of their co-workers. (www.mapletreepreschool.net)

The executive director of Maple Tree Preschool says they were surprised by charges against one of their employees in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a preschooler at the daycare.

On Saturday, Greater Sudbury police charged Denis Chartier, 43, with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation. He is also charged with obstructing a peace officer.

He is an employee at the daycare on John Street.

Police said they were contacted by a concerned parent earlier this month.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Erin Selby, Maple Tree's executive director, said they are currently working with detectives conducting the investigation.

"We understand that this a tremendously unsettling event that has impacted our families and staff greatly," the statement reads."We will continue to support our families as we move forward."

"Counselling services will be offered to children and families as well as staff in the next coming days."

Anyone with information about the individual or this case is asked to contact Detective Constable Hutton of the Criminal Investigations Division at 705-675-9171, ext. 2310.

Chartier is scheduled to appear in Sudbury court Feb. 12.

