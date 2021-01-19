OPP lay manslaughter charge in suspected overdose death of 16-year-old from Hearst

Provincial police say they have laid a charge of manslaughter in connection with the suspected overdose death of a 16-year-old in Hearst.

The incident happened last September. Emergency responders found the teen unresponsive in a residence on Highway 11, west of the community. The teenager, identified as Fanny Vaillancourt, later died in hospital.

A 25-year-old man from Hearst, who was previously charged with drug offences in the case, is now facing a manslaughter charge.

The accused is in custody, waiting for a bail hearing, scheduled for tomorrow at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane.