2 charged with manslaughter after suspected drug death in Cochrane, Ont.

Provincial police in Cochrane, Ont. say two people have been charged in connection with a death which occurred nearly a year ago.

On June 11 of last year, James Bay OPP and Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence on Sixth Avenue in Cochrane where a 34-year-old person was found unresponsive and later died at the scene. At the time police said it was a suspected drug overdose.

After months of investigation, police say two people have been charged with manslaughter — a 46-year-old from New Post First Nation Taykwa Tagamou, and a 26 year-old from Cochrane.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on June 8.

In a news release, police say they are continuing to investigate opioid-related incidents "with an acute focus on the apprehension of those who produce, import and traffic illegal drugs."