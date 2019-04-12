Skip to Main Content
Manslaughter charges laid after Haileybury man found dead
Sudbury

Manslaughter charges laid after Haileybury man found dead

Ontario Provincial Police say two men from Cobalt have been charged after human remains were found last month.

Nicholas Rivard, 21, was found deceased in April near Cobalt

CBC News ·
OPP have charged two men with manslaughter after the body of Nicholas Rivard was found near Cobalt. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say two men from Cobalt have been charged after human remains were found last month.

On April 15, the body of 21-year-old Nicholas Rivard of Haileybury was found near Cobalt.

On Tuesday, police charged a 50-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Cobalt.

Both have been charged with manslaughter, indignity to a dead body, causing death by criminal negligence and trafficking opioids.

The 28-year-old has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories