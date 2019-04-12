Manslaughter charges laid after Haileybury man found dead
Ontario Provincial Police say two men from Cobalt have been charged after human remains were found last month.
Nicholas Rivard, 21, was found deceased in April near Cobalt
On April 15, the body of 21-year-old Nicholas Rivard of Haileybury was found near Cobalt.
On Tuesday, police charged a 50-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Cobalt.
Both have been charged with manslaughter, indignity to a dead body, causing death by criminal negligence and trafficking opioids.
The 28-year-old has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation.