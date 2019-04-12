Ontario Provincial Police say two men from Cobalt have been charged after human remains were found last month.

On April 15, the body of 21-year-old Nicholas Rivard of Haileybury was found near Cobalt.

On Tuesday, police charged a 50-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Cobalt.

Both have been charged with manslaughter, indignity to a dead body, causing death by criminal negligence and trafficking opioids.

The 28-year-old has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation.