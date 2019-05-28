2 from Timmins charged after opioid death in Latchford
Sudden death reported to police last November
Ontario Provincial Police say two people from Timmins have been charged after a sudden death in Latchford last fall.
On Nov. 30, 2018, OPP were called to the death on Empire Street in the community.
Earlier this month, police charged a 30-year-old Timmins man with trafficking a controlled substance. He's been released and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
On Monday, police announced a 21-year-old Timmins man was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He's been charged with manslaughter, death by criminal negligence, escaping from lawful custody and trafficking a controlled substance.
He's being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
"Trafficking opioids is a serious offence," OPP Detective Inspector Laura Houliston stated in a release.
"Dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm or death. The OPP will continue to investigate opioid related deaths and is focused on apprehending those responsible."
