Wiikwemkoong chef brings the taste of Manitoulin back to the island

This summer Chef Joseph Shawana is going back to where his career began; the kitchen in Rainbow Ridge Golf Course, where he worked his first job in his home community of Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island.

Shawana plans to convert the old burger and fries spot into the second location of his successful Kūkŭm restaurant, as part of his ddcx Indigenous Kitchen brand. ddcx spells Kūkŭm in Cree syllabics.

Shawana is the chair for the Indigenous Culinary of Associated Nations (ICAN), an organization that shares Indigenous food and culinary experiences. He is also a professor at Centennial College's School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts.

He said the new restaurant will let people experience Indigenous food in a new way.

The taste of Manitoulin

The restaurant will feature Indigenous recipes made from ingredients farmed and foraged from Manitoulin Island itself.

Shawana said Kukum will give everyone on Manitoulin the chance to "finally taste Indigenous food the way it's supposed to be created."

Shawana said that First Nations people were not permitted to hunt as a food source until recent years.

Chef Joseph Shawana’s menu for his second restaurant will feature foraged ingredients that highlight the flavours of Manitoulin Island. (Submitted by Joann Pai)

"Serving my own food is something that we weren't even allowed to do a generation ago, right?" Shawana said. "So that's something that everybody should be proud of."

Shawana is still developing the menu for the restaurant, which will tentatively open at the end of May, but the chef has many ideas about what he will put on the plate.

"I'm going to utilize as much of the island's produce and farming and agriculture as possible," Shawana said.

Ingredients like cattails, milkweed pods, evergreen spruce tips and juniper berries are all early summer ingredients available on Manitoulin that Shawana plans to forage.

The return of tourism

The restaurant is an important step in revitalizing tourism for Wiikwemkoong First Nation, which owns Rainbow Ridge Golf Course.

Handing over the restaurant to Shawana is an important step for the golf course, said John Dube, manager at Rainbow Ridge Golf Course.

"I think we've got the right guy in place and it's definitely a big deal for our community and for the whole island in general," Dube said.

After two years of pandemic lockdowns, Dube said that the golf course is anticipating a resurgence in tourism this summer.

"Before COVID we had a lot from the U.S., but I suspect that we'll be seeing some of those customers return as well," he said.

Shawana's work on the island is part of Wiikwemkoong's plans to bring more food tourism to the community.

Chef Joseph Shawana says he wants people to eat Indigenous food the way it's meant to be cooked. (Submitted by Joann Pai)

Wiikwemkoong First Nations tourism manager Luke Wassegijig said that developing food tourism is important for both businesses, and for telling the story of Wiikwemkoong's people.

"It's a way to reclaim some of these, some of these lost or forgotten old cooking practices, especially when we're looking at pre-colonial cooking methods," he said.

While they are not set in stone yet, Shawana hinted at future plans to open a community farmers market in Wiikwemkoong, as well as a possible island-wide food festival in the next few years.