Manitowaning's Terry McCaffrey charged in connection with sex assault allegation

OPP have charged a 44-year-old man from Manitowaning, on Manitoulin Island, in connection with an allegation of sexual assault from 2019.

A police spokesperson says Terry McCaffrey was charged today and released from custody.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers.