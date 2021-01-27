Manitowaning's Terry McCaffrey charged in connection with sex assault allegation
OPP have charged a 44-year-old man from Manitowaning in connection with an allegation of sexual assault from 2019.
OPP have charged a 44-year-old man from Manitowaning, on Manitoulin Island, in connection with an allegation of sexual assault from 2019.
A police spokesperson says Terry McCaffrey was charged today and released from custody.
A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the victim.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers.