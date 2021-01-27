Skip to Main Content
Manitowaning's Terry McCaffrey charged in connection with sex assault allegation

OPP have charged a 44-year-old man from Manitowaning in connection with an allegation of sexual assault from 2019.
Police say they received information from an individual who had been the victim of sexual assault in 2019. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

OPP have charged a 44-year-old man from Manitowaning, on Manitoulin Island, in connection with an allegation of sexual assault from 2019.

A police spokesperson says Terry McCaffrey was charged today and released from custody.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers.

