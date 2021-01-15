There may be a lot more youngsters ice fishing on Manitowaning Bay on Manitoulin Island this year, after a special donation of fishing rods was made to their school.

The gift of 109 ice fishing rods was put together by Manitowaning resident Brad Ham, in honour of his spouse, Shan Case, who died of acute leukemia in September.

"She just loved being outdoors, especially loved fishing and really loved ice fishing through the winter months," he said.

"I decided that the ice fishing was the theme, whether it was going to be sponsoring some kind of ice fishing derby or something like that. So I decided to select the students of the town we live in here and give them all ice fishing rods in hopes that it would entice them to to get outdoors and enjoy the winter months."

Brad Ham said the donated fishing rods had to be in quarantine at the school for a week before they were given out to the students. (Brad Ham/Submitted)

With help from family, friends, and some local businesses, he was able to collect enough money to purchase the rods and reels — enough for every student at Assiginack Public School.



Just before the holiday break, Ham donated the ice fishing rods to students in a live, outdoor video presentation, which was broadcast to classrooms within the school.





"Our students were thrilled," said Principal Heather Pennie. "We are most grateful to Brad and [son] Brett Ham, their extended family, and all donors who made this happen. This will certainly encourage our students to enjoy the outdoors. And, just like Shan Case, they may fall in love with ice fishing and make it part of their healthy, active lifestyle."



Ham says outdoor activities like fishing was something their family loved to do. And Shan wanted to share that love for fishing.

"When Family Day was [first] introduced, Shan had the first fishing derby on Manitowaning Bay. Some 15 people participated, and it got bigger from there. The fishing derby became an annual community event," he said.

"Shan always said, 'you kids need to get outside' and she modelled this with her own son and his friends. With this donation, her legacy lives on."

