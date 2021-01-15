More than 100 fishing rods given to kids in honour of avid angler who died of leukemia
'With this donation, her legacy lives on'
There may be a lot more youngsters ice fishing on Manitowaning Bay on Manitoulin Island this year, after a special donation of fishing rods was made to their school.
The gift of 109 ice fishing rods was put together by Manitowaning resident Brad Ham, in honour of his spouse, Shan Case, who died of acute leukemia in September.
"She just loved being outdoors, especially loved fishing and really loved ice fishing through the winter months," he said.
"I decided that the ice fishing was the theme, whether it was going to be sponsoring some kind of ice fishing derby or something like that. So I decided to select the students of the town we live in here and give them all ice fishing rods in hopes that it would entice them to to get outdoors and enjoy the winter months."
With help from family, friends, and some local businesses, he was able to collect enough money to purchase the rods and reels — enough for every student at Assiginack Public School.
Just before the holiday break, Ham donated the ice fishing rods to students in a live, outdoor video presentation, which was broadcast to classrooms within the school.
"Our students were thrilled," said Principal Heather Pennie. "We are most grateful to Brad and [son] Brett Ham, their extended family, and all donors who made this happen. This will certainly encourage our students to enjoy the outdoors. And, just like Shan Case, they may fall in love with ice fishing and make it part of their healthy, active lifestyle."
Ham says outdoor activities like fishing was something their family loved to do. And Shan wanted to share that love for fishing.
"When Family Day was [first] introduced, Shan had the first fishing derby on Manitowaning Bay. Some 15 people participated, and it got bigger from there. The fishing derby became an annual community event," he said.
"Shan always said, 'you kids need to get outside' and she modelled this with her own son and his friends. With this donation, her legacy lives on."
With files from Kate Rutherford
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.