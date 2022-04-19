After swimming for just a year and a half, Matthieu Bonin of Sudbury, Ont., plans to swim around Manitoulin Island — the largest freshwater island in the world.

That's a total of 350 kilometres.

It was while he was following a friend cycling around Manitoulin that Bonin wondered how long it would take to swim around the island. At the time they were participating in an ultra-marathon triathlon in support of another charity.

"For some reason I decided to act on this crazy idea, and it's definitely a larger project than I first thought," he said.

Bonin had to quit his job as a full-time teacher to pursue the training needed to accomplish his goal.

Currently he is deep into intense training, and is already up to swimming 60 kilometres a week. The goal for the official swim is 100 kilometres a week. The swim will be done in phases and should take Bonin a month to complete.

Bonin only started swimming a year-and a half ago. It was an activity he started after breaking his foot atjJiu-jitsu. He had been running before that, including ultra-marathons.

Matthieu Bonin stopping to refuel as he swims across Ramsey Lake in Sudbury. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Kramp)

The swimming expedition, planned for July, is to raise awareness and funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. Bonin's aunt died of the chronic autoimmune disease.

"We saw it slowly take away her independence. She couldn't move or walk or even talk at the end. She was just a prisoner in her own body," he said.

"It was really hard to powerlessly watch that."

On paper this [swim around Manitoulin Island] doesn't look possible, but if I achieve it, it sends a really strong message that if you believe in something and you start working towards it, you can do it. - Matthieu Bonin, Sudbury swimmer

Achieving the impossible is part of Bonin's efforts.

"The first step in achieving something is believing it's possible. I want that to translate to a cure for MS," Bonin said.

"People say you can't have a cure for MS. The illness is too complex," he added comparing that to his swimming expedition

"On paper this doesn't look possible, but if I achieve it, it sends a really strong message that if you believe in something and you start working towards it, you can do it."

Challenges for swim attempt

His swim around Manitoulin Island will be done in phases and is expected to take a month to do.

There are some challenges Bonin will face when he attempts the swim around Manitoulin, including the cold water which could lead to hypothermia.

"A wetsuit will be pretty important if I'm swimming eight to ten hours everyday for a month straight," he said.

The currents and the waves will also add to challenges.

"The [waves in the] lakes on the south side of the island can get quite large. I've heard that they get above ten feet — 10 to 15 feet," Bonin said.

"I'll try to swim in safe conditions obviously, but it can change quick, and the water is really powerful."

Bonin said he suffers from an anxiety disorder, and admits he had panic attacks before some of his first open-water swims.

Matthieu Bonin swimming across Lake Wanapitei in 2021. The swim was in honour of his friends' young son who had died. It took Bonin just over six hours to complete, and he raised $12,500 for NEO Kids in the process. (Photo courtesy of Patrick Boileau)

One of those open-water swims last summer turned out to be one of his happiest memories. Bonin recalls he was swimming across McGregor Bay, northeast of Manitoulin, when the water conditions were extremely rough due to rainy, cold and windy weather.

"I was just zen," he said.

"The contrast of what I felt within and what I was seeing outside of me, it was cool to be just zen in the middle of the chaos," he said, adding that this ended up being one of his fastest swims.

The training and the eventual accomplishment of swimming around Manitoulin provides purpose for Bonin..

He said he meets every week with individuals who suffer with multiple sclerosis to provide him with inspiration for his upcoming swim

"There's a lot of darkness in this world and it's not going to go away unless we do something.".

To follow or support Bonin's swimming expedition visit: msmanitoulinswim.com