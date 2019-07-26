Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a school on Manitoulin Island was broken into and vandalized.

On Wednesday, police responded to a break and enter and mischief at Manitoulin Secondary School in M'Chigeeng. Police say the building, which is owned by the Rainbow District School Board, was under construction for the summer.

OPP say the suspects broke in, removed the fire extinguishers and discharged them. Many windows and doors were damaged as well, police say.

Video surveillance has been obtained from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.