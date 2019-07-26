Police seek information after Manitoulin Secondary School damaged
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a school on Manitoulin Island was broken into and vandalized.
Suspects broke in, discharged fire extinguishers
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a school on Manitoulin Island was broken into and vandalized.
On Wednesday, police responded to a break and enter and mischief at Manitoulin Secondary School in M'Chigeeng. Police say the building, which is owned by the Rainbow District School Board, was under construction for the summer.
OPP say the suspects broke in, removed the fire extinguishers and discharged them. Many windows and doors were damaged as well, police say.
Video surveillance has been obtained from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.