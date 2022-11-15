Manitoulin Pet Rescue volunteers overwhelmed with rise in number of abandoned animals

Volunteers with Manitoulin Pet Rescue say they're overwhelmed with the number of abandoned cats and dogs they have seen in recent months.

Carly Valiente has been volunteering with the organization, based on Manitoulin Island in northern Ontario, for two years and said she had never come across an abandoned dog until the last few months.

"Just in the last handful of months, I've had probably about four dogs come across my radar that had been dropped off on different parts of the island where they had been found by other people and had kind of been left to fend for themselves," Valiente said.

While Manitoulin Pet Rescue has temporarily suspended new intakes, Valiente said she still encourages people to connect with them if they find an abandoned cat or dog — and the team will still do its best to help.

"Despite our burnout and our frustration that sometimes comes with pet rescue, I still, you know, ask that folks reach out if they need to as opposed to dumping an animal," she said.

Valiente said Manitoulin Island doesn't have a kennel or animal shelter. Manitoulin Pet Rescue cares for neglected cats and dogs through a foster program.

She said it would help if municipalities on the island could work together to open a kennel, which would provide some relief for foster families.

Kathy Jewell, also a Manitoulin Pet Rescue volunteer, who's responsible for cats, said all of its funds come from adoption fees and fundraisers.

"A lot of people don't realize that there is no government funding for this," she said.

Jewell said it has been a challenge to keep up with increasing numbers of surrendered animals without government assistance.