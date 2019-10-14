The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is reminding the public that 911 calls are for emergency situations only.

The Manitoulin OPP said in a release that they've responded to 612 accidental 911 calls — pocket dials, hang-ups and dropped calls — since Jan. 1.

The OPP adds that accidental calls to 911 tie up the emergency lines, communicators and officers which could result in a slower response to a real emergency situation.

However, if you accidentally call 911, the OPP suggest you stay on the line and tell the operator what happened, to help the police verify that the call was an accident.

They also remind people that old cell phones are still capable of calling 911 even if there is no plan attached.