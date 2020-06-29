Construction on a Manitoulin Island Tim Hortons is now underway, making it the first-ever fast-food franchise for the tourist hot spot, located west of Sudbury.

It will be located in the town of Little Current, which has a population of about 1,500 people. Thousands of visitors and seasonal campers travel through the town every year.

Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Mayor Al MacNevin. (Roy Eaton/Facebook) Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Mayor Al MacNevin says there has been some controversy about the development, particularly on social media.

He says some fear a new Tim Hortons will detract from the island's character and charm.

"There are some people that feel that Tim Horton's — being a franchise operation — will change that perspective. Not just Little Current, but Manitoulin Island," he said.

"And there are other people who are looking forward to the opportunity to have more jobs created, as well as having a service that's open in the evening, as well as during the daytime."

'It's a positive'

One could say the lineups are already starting at the quintessentially Canadian coffee shop.

"A lot of people are curious, coming by, driving slowly through the site and checking it out. I think people are excited," said Tim Hortons operator Denis Lefebvre.

The Little Current location has been two years in the making, and was further delayed by the pandemic.

Lefebvre says he's heard the rumblings that a new Tims is too much change, too fast for Little Current, which is the first community people pass through after they travel across the swing bridge onto the island.

"I've heard stories ... you know a Tim Hortons in any community, it's a positive," he said.

"We're going to hire employees probably — 30 people or more — so I think it's got to be a positive thing."

He also mentioned that the franchise stays active in the community, sponsoring sports and fundraising events.

Lefebvre and his wife Lynn operate Tim Hortons locations in Blind River (2), Espanola and McKerrow. A location in Thessalon is also in the works.

Reporter Warren Schlote has been covering the "first-ever" fast food franchise story for the Manitoulin Expositor for the last couple of years. He says he's had plenty of people contacting him about the shop — both for and against.

"Manitoulin Island is known for being more quaint, it's a little bit out of the way," he said.

"There's more mom and pop shops and we tend to support small local businesses around here."

Schlote noted that some are worried the island will see an increase in litter, and "maybe degradation of the way the area looks."

But, on the other hand, Scholte says people argue it's not the company's fault.

"It's the person's fault who doesn't respect where they are choosing to litter," he said.

Scholte added that there are some who worry what opening a fast food franchise will do to the independent coffee houses that currently exist on the island.

"Other people say, maybe it's just another way the island can move forward and continue to adapt in its own special way to the changes in the world."