Engineers studying Manitoulin Island crossing call for new swing bridge

A new swing bridge to Manitoulin Island could soon replace the bridge that has carried traffic across the north channel for the past 100 years.

The Ministry of Transportation has been studying the crossing for the past several years and considered many options including a fixed bridge, a tunnel, a drawbridge, a lift bridge or continuing to maintain the existing bridge first built in 1913.

But engineers are now recommending that a new two-lane swing bridge be built just to the west of the existing one.

The study concludes that this will have the least amount of disruption for Highway 6, the island, it's economy and the surrounding environment.

The plan calls for the historic bridge to be removed, but the new one will be "sympathetic" to its design and possible "pay homage" to it by incorporating some of the steel salvaged from the historic landmark.

The province is still gathering public comments on the plan for the next 30 days. You can do that and read some of the specifics at swingbridgestudy.ca