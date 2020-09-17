A First Nation on Manitoulin Island says its members are preparing in the event COVID-19 numbers keep rising and they need to close the roads.

Thursday marks six months since Ontario declared a state of emergency in the province.

Patsy Corbiere, chief of Aundeck Omni Kaning and chair of the United Chiefs of Mnidoo Mnising, was one of several community leaders who formed a committee to address the issue. .

She says when the pandemic first hit, people were coming to the island to buy supplies and they ran out of some necessities, like toilet paper.

"It was a hard time for elderly people," Corbiere said. "You know, going back to the days where you used newspapers and stuff like that."

"We shouldn't live like that today right?"

She says her community is stockpiling in case things get worse, so they won't have to face shortages of goods.

This time, she says, they will be prepared.

"We would have to do something to protect our community," Corbiere said. "We are still buying bulk food, [so] if we ever needed it we could have it."

"We have hunters that are hunting and doing different things like that."

Corbiere says if the surge in cases starts to shut down the province again, they are prepared to close roads on the Island.