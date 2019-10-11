Alexander Marshall of Ancaster ID'd in fatal Manitoulin crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a southern Ontario man is dead after a single vehicle crash on Manitoulin Island.
It happened Thursday afternoon on Highway 6, south of Little Current on Manitoulin Island.
The driver was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries. Police say he's been identified as Alexander Marshall, 35, of Ancaster.
A post-mortem is scheduled for Friday.