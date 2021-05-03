A 23-year-old Olympic hopeful from Manitoulin Island says personal injuries and the pandemic have hampered his efforts to get to the games in Tokyo this summer.

Joseph Maxwell, originally from Evansville on Manitoulin Island, is one of the top shot putters on the American college circuit. He is currently on scholarship at the University of Tennessee, studying marketing.

"I would have told you probably a year ago when I threw my PR (personal record), it was looking really good. But since then, I've dealt with some nagging injuries — nothing that's taken me out of the sport completely — but it's kind of been enough to hold me back and it's made improving difficult," he told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

"I'm not crossing anything off, but I'm right now focused on finishing off my collegiate season as best I can and helping out my team as much as I possibly can. And then whatever happens after that, I'm cool with."

Injuries and the pandemic have made it harder for Manitoulin Island's Joe Maxwell to pursue his Olympic dream. (Joe Maxwell/Submitted)

Maxwell says that, even if the Canadian Olympic trials do go ahead, the travel and subsequent quarantine time required will hinder his training.

"I'm getting good competition down here and traveling back home is is quite a hassle. I'd miss out on quite a bit of training, just having to sit out the 14 days. So I think it'd be possible, but I probably won't do it, just given the situation right now."

Going to the Olympics has been a dream of his since he took up shot-put in elementary school.

"I would have told you as a high school kid or elementary school, that was the pinnacle of the sport and it still is," Maxwell said.

"But I've been on my college team now for five years and I've really invested a lot in this team. I love my team. I love my coaches, and I want to end it the right way. But with that said, the Olympics are still the the pinnacle of our sport. And it's still a really big deal."

Morning North 8:33 Manitoulin Island's Joseph Maxwell might be letting go of his Olympic dream When Joseph Maxwell first started throwing a shot put growing up on Manitoulin Island, his focus was going to the Olympic games. But now the 23-year-old is thinking more of finishing his college career and joining the working world. 8:33



