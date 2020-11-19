Skip to Main Content
OPP officer killed in line of duty on Manitoulin Island
Sudbury·Breaking

An officer with the Ontario Provincial Police was killed in the line of duty on Thursday on Manitoulin Island, according to OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. 
CBC News ·
Marc Hovingh, a 28-year-veteran of the Ontario Provincial Police, died on Thursday in the line of duty, confirmed Commissioner Thomas Carrique. (@OPPCommissioner/Twitter)

Carrique said on social media that officer Marc Hovingh was critically injured in an "ongoing situation" and had died of his injuries.

Further details weren't immediately available. 

"Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time," Carrique wrote.

The news was also shared by Government House Leader Paul Calandra in the legislature Thursday afternoon. The Ontario government lowered flags to half mast to honour the 28-year-veteran of the force.

Hovingh's death comes not long after provincial police reported a heavy police presence near Gore Bay in the area of Scotland Rd., Hindman Trail and 10th Rd on Manitoulin Island. 

More to come 

 

now