Some communities on Manitoulin Island are cancelling or postponing Canada Day celebrations, following a request last week from First Nations leaders.

The United Chiefs and Council of Mnidoo Mnising (UCCMM) have asked people not to celebrate Canada day this year, and instead to take the time to learn about the history of residential schools.

"When we saw that request, we all kind of immediately agreed to cancel everything that we had planned," said Aline Taillefer, president of the Little Current BIA.

"I think for all of us it was easy decision to cancel one day of celebrations to support and stand with our friends and neighbours here on the Island, and all First Nations."

The Little Current BIA had planned a mix of physically distanced and virtual activities including displaying children's artwork, a family scavenger hunt and live music. The group announced this week that the events would be cancelled. It's instead asking people to wear orange shirts, in honour of children who died, or were impacted by residential schools.

Taillefer said even before the request from the UCCMM, the BIA had already been "questioning" whether or not it should proceed with events as planned, given news about the detection of what is believed to be the remains of more than 200 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC.

Taillefer said she's glad to see people having conversations about reconciliation and the legacy of residential schools. And while Canada day celebrations may return next year, she hopes those conversations continue.

"I'm hoping that maybe Canada Day can be more of a reflective day, and be less of kind of a celebration. … We haven't really discussed as the BIA what we plan to do next year, but I think it would be important to kind of continue having that conversation and continue to bring that aspect to the day going forward."

The Township of Assiginack also won't be hosting celebrations on July 1, following the request from the UCCMM. The community's CAO, Alton Hobbs, said the virtual celebrations that were planned will be postponed until later in the summer.

