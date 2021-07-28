Skip to Main Content
Federal funding to help Local Food Manitoulin get community hub, mobile unit going

Local Food Manitoulin recently received federal funding to go toward creating a new local food hub. The Mobile Community Food Hub project will be a large, central facility with a year-round greenhouse, training space, and a food storage area, but the key part is a mobile unit.

$241,000 as part of the Healthy Communities Initiatives from Community Foundations Canada

A conceptual drawing of the Manitoulin Mobile Community Food Hub, a large central facility with a year round greenhouse, training space, and a food storage area. It's a project from Local Food Manitoulin. (www.localfoodmanitoulin.com)

A non-profit group on Manitoulin Island has a new project in the works to address food insecurity.

Local Food Manitoulin recently received just over $241,202 in federal funding, from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, to go toward creating a new local food hub. It is a project in partnership with the Noojmowin Teg Health Centre.

The Mobile Community Food Hub project will be a large, central facility with a year-round greenhouse, training space, and a food storage area.

"We are also looking to include a mobile kitchen and food service unit and then also a mobile licensed butchery," said Kristen Bickell, project manager.

Distribution teams will then transport food from the central hub, to communities throughout the island. For Bickell, the program really is about the mobile unit.

"The way this is designed is based off the geography of Manitoulin and the unique diversity of all of the different communities that we service here," she said, noting there are seven First Nation communities across the island, as well as multiple off-reserve and rural areas.

"Being mobile is going to create a new space." 

Lack of transportation a barrier to accessing food

Bickell says a lack of transportation is a barrier for many people. 

"If you look at some of the smaller, more remote communities, they can be up to an hour away from the closest grocery store," she said.

"And to actually have more options and more choices can be anywhere from an hour-and-a-half to 2-hours to actually get to those bigger grocery stores."

The federal funding for Local Food Manitoulin — which is part 1 of the Healthy Communities Initiative — will cover the first phase of site work, which is set to start this fall.

More funding will be needed to cover the total cost, which Bickell says will be about $1.4 million. Local Food Manitoulin has already submitted other funding proposals that could help fund the project.

It's estimated to take 2 to 3 years to complete the entire project.

Up North7:59Local food hub underway for Manitoulin
With $241,000 in recent funding from the federal government, Local Food Manitoulin is hoping to ensure equitable access to food on the island with a new local food hub, which would help strengthen their mobile food initiative. To learn more, Up North's Sam Juric spoke with Kristen Bickell. 7:59

With files from Sam Jurics

