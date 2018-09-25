Additional charges laid in brawl at Manitoulin Island high school

Police have laid more charges in connection with a violent incident at Manitoulin Secondary School earlier this month.

Four teens and a 20 year-old are facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and causing a disturbance.

They are described as being from Carnarvon Township, Sheguindah First Nation, M'Chigeeng First Nation and Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Township.

OPP originally charged five people from M'Chigeeng in connection with the brawl.

Indigenous leaders expressed anger about the incident, which they described as racist.

In a news release, M'Chigeeng Chief Linda Debassige said it was ''an indicator of a deeper more disturbing reality, which is underlaying racism that has now reared its ugly head yet again.''

Jamie Mohamed, the principal of the high school, told CBC News the incident started due to a breakup between a boyfriend and girlfriend and "snowballed from there."

"What occurred subsequently in the heat of the moment, there was some racial things that were said," Mohamed said.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

