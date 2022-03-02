New medication dispensing machines soon to be operating at Manitoulin Health Centre

New vending machines will soon be available at the Manitoulin Health Centre but it won't be dispensing cans of soda or chocolate bars.

The centre has purchased four new automatic drug dispensing units. The machines will be used by pharmacy staff as well as nurses.

Jayme Watson is the clinical transformation manager who oversees the pharmacy department at the Manitoulin Health Centre.

She said it works like a vending machine, where a staff member inputs what medication is required and it is dispensed.

"The neat thing about these and the added feature of them is that they actually integrate with our electronic medical record," she said.

"So the medication the patient is currently on actually get pulled onto this computer screen on this machine. The machine makes sure the right patient gets the right dose at the right time and it's the right med as well."

Watson said the machine counts the medication, helping the pharmacy with inventory.

"That is very critical in some of our smaller, rural sites, where it may take a day or two to get meds from Sudbury or from Toronto," she said.

"Especially over COVID, we've seen a lot of those supply chain challenges. So it's really important we have a really good inventory of medications."

She added the machines will also help nurses, as only the medication that the patient is prescribed is dispensed.

"So it is a really good way of meeting all of our accreditation guidelines around safe medication practices," she said.

"It helps the patient because they do get that right dose at the right time."

Watson said the machines will not result in any job losses. She said pharmacy technicians usually spend a lot of time counting pills and now will be able to interact with new patients to go over medications.

"So instead of waiting two or three days … it gives us more leverage to be able to use those pharmacy techs earlier in the patient's journey so they can make sure that the medications the patients are on are accurate."

She said there are systems in place to make sure the right medication is dispensed.

"Name-similar drugs are put very far away in the cabinet and you actually couldn't pull out the wrong drug in that circumstance," she said.

"In an open pharmacy if you grabbed that off the shelf, you could inadvertently grab the wrong medication."

According to an article in the Canadian Journal of Hospital Pharmacy, machines like this can improve patient safety.

"In this age of technological advances, automated dispensing machines have certainly met our requirements for an efficient medication distribution system," the article states.

"When cabinet design and use are carefully planned and the cabinets are utilized to their full potential, the implementation of automated dispensing machines is a step toward greater patient safety."