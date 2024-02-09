A 347-unit housing project in Sudbury 'finally moves forward' with $73 million in federal funding

The Manitou development, a decades-old housing project for seniors in downtown Sudbury, has secured $73 million in funding from the federal government.

That money represents about two thirds of the overall budget for the project, which is slated to cost some $110 million, according to Todd Robson, spokesperson for Montreal-based Jack Wolofsky of Kaymic Developments.

"By having the federal government, it means the project is finally going to move forward," said Robson.

Wolofsky's company is pitching in $8 million, with the rest of the money coming from an RBC bank loan.

The City of Sudbury has also waived the development fees for the project.

The 347 units are expected to be a mix of one and two bedrooms, with 105 of them slated to be 'affordable,' meaning 80 percent of average market prices.

"It would be in the ballpark of $850 per month for the one-bedroom units, and should be $1075 for the two bedroom ones," said Robson, referring to the affordable units.

Todd Robson is a spokesperson for Jack Wolofski of Kaymic Developments, the company building the Manitou project. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

The remaining 242 units will be rented at market price, which Robson says will not be determined until the units "have occupancy."

The city currently has a historically low vacancy rate , with council identifying the housing shortage as one of the community's most pressing issues.

The project was approved by Sudbury city council in 2019, but the developer has owned the property for decades.

"There have been many obstacles in the past 18 years," said Wolofsky during a recorded video message during the federal government announcement. "I thought of putting it for sale many times. I thought of giving up."

He adds that local elected officials, including former mayor Jim Gordon, have helped him overcome his doubts.

Now that funds have been secured, Robson says the last step is getting all the permits in. Currently the property has a site clearing permit.

'There's a partner missing at the table': local MP

"This is one of the largest – if not the largest – housing investment in Sudbury, maybe northern Ontario," said Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré.

He says it is the fruit of a partnership between the developer, the municipality and the federal government.

"Sadly the provincial government is not at the table," said Serré, pointing out that housing is a provincial responsibility.

Serré believes that more of the 343 units could've been marked as affordable housing had the provincial government pitched in.

"There's a formula that has to be played out and the federal government can't do it alone," he said.

Ontario's Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has not yet responded to CBC's request for comment.