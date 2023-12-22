Work finally begins on a long-awaited housing complex project in downtown Sudbury

There have been several starts and pauses in the Manitou project over the past decade, but a spokesperson for the developer assures that with blasting work beginning on the site, "there's no looking back."

Montreal-based Jack Wolofski of Kaymic Developments obtained approval from city council in 2019 to proceed with a 836-unit building behind the Brady Street Cherry Gardens housing complex he also owns.

The Manitou project will be located behind the Cherry Garden Apartments complex, pictured here from Paris Street. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

Initially pitched as a "self-reliant" development that would boast two residential towers with 476 units for seniors and 350 affordable units, the project has changed somewhat now that shovels are in the ground.

Todd Robson, a spokesperson for Wolofski, said the project will now be split into two phases — the first being a 17-storey building with 347 units for seniors.

Todd Robson is a spokesperson for Jack Wolofski of Kaymic Developments, the company building the Manitou project. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

If that part is built successfully and the developer wishes to proceed, the project will take on Phase 2 further down the line, explained Robson.

The vision for the project has also changed, he added.

"Originally the plan had a big solar power component, but it's just not feasible, especially in northern Ontario," he said.

In previous pitches, the developer described a building with large common areas that could accommodate activities like bowling, visual arts, dancing, bingo and offer amenities, such as a library, a movie theatre and a clinic.

Robson now says that while the idea of creating a "community destination" still guides the project, what will end up being built will depend on what people want and what the demand is.

"Wolofski wants it to be a part of the community and not just a standalone building," he said.

Robson said eco-friendly construction principles such as using energy efficient materials are still a big part of the project.

A focus on seniors

City council has approved several housing projects for seniors in Greater Sudbury recently. Take, for example, the Sparks Street development, the Minnow Lake retirement complex or this 150-unit building in the city's south end.

When asked why the first phase of the project would cater to seniors, Robson said "it's just a huge part of the population" in Sudbury.

"A lot of our market research shows that right now from a business point of view that's the ideal sort of tenant."

Ready for September 2025 move-in if all goes well

Right now, the developer holds a site-clearing permit, which allows it to do blasting and clearing work for the next few months.

The company is still working on its site plan agreement with the city. That's the process of approving the environmental, architectural, water and engineering aspects of the project.

Robson says construction of the building will officially begin in the spring. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

Robson expects that to be completed by next spring, so the company can start laying foundations.

If all goes according to plan, the building would be finished and ready to welcome tenants sometime in September 2025.

"We're optimistic it should be a bump-free project," he said.