Mandamin family hopes Indigenous students will bring 'true selves to school' following building name change

The daughter of a famous Anishnaabe water advocate from Wiikwemkoong said she is moved that a school in Pickering will be named in honour of her mother.

Sir John A Macdonald Public School will soon be renamed the Biidassige Mandaamin Public School.

From 2003 to 2017, Josephine Mandamin walked around the Great Lakes, bringing awareness to water and environmental issues – especially those in First Nations.

Regina Mandamin, Josephine's daughter, said a member of the school community initially broached the idea with her and her family, and added that she believes her mother – a residential school survivor – would be glad to be associated with a school.

Water advocate Autumn Peltier, far right, sits by the water with her sister, great aunt Josephine Mandamin, and mother. (Submitted by Stephanie Peltier)

"Just knowing that her experience in school wasn't such a positive experience – and that's an understatement – but to see children and Anishnaabe children seeing themselves well represented, hopefully they will be able to bring their true selves to school," Regina said.

Regina said one of the lasting impacts of her mother's work was to bring people, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, together.

"She invited [non Indigenous people] to walk with her, and learn more about our culture," she said. "And also of the connection that women have to water."

Regina said she and her father hope to visit the school once COVID-19 restrictions ease.