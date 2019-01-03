Stephen Barns wants people to know that he can do more than just sit at home and not be employed.

The 32-year-old Sudbury man has cerebral palsy and scoliosis. He also has vision problems and deals with learning disabilities that leaves his math ability at about a grade five level.

Despite the challenges he faces, Barns is fighting to be heard. He wrote a short e-book called 'My Fight For Liberty - My Life Stuck in the System'.

Barns wants people to know that those living with disabilities want more out of life than to live off the system.

"People won't look past the wheelchair."

He says dropping off his resume hasn't worked.

"Something about the body language, the tone of voice that you just know, or I should say strongly feel, that they are going to take your resume and put it on a pile that means they won't call you," he said.

Barns says he understands that it is hard for someone to hire him. He has trouble with numbers and they would need to accommodate his wheelchair.

"Even if they want to hire someone [like me] the accommodations won't be assisted by the government so they won't take the risk," he said.

He says when the government comes up with programs to help disabled people, they should actually look at what that person loves to do, what are they good at doing and help them build off that.

'Being self-sufficient'

Barns says it is very hard for people like him to advocate for programs that will help him find work. For him, is it writing.

"If we can't find work due to our limitations such as my learning disability, I chose to do my artwork and if that leads to selling a few books and making a few bucks then I'm being self-sufficient," he said.

For now, Barns continues to do advocacy work.

"I want to have a future, I don't want to be just a person with a disability that once I get to too high an age, I don't want to be just put in a long term care home. I've seen friends unfortunately give up and pass away," he said.

"Maybe one day I can buy a house, maybe one day I can be self-sufficient."