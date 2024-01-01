A man has died after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake in Hanmer.

Shortly after 10:45 am on December 31st, police received a call about a 60-year old man.

Witnesses told police he had fallen through the ice due to unsafe conditions.

Police, Fire and EMS were able to get the unconscious man out of the icy water but could not revive him.

An investigation is ongoing and the name of the man will not be released out of respect for his family.

This comes a week after four teenagers fell through the ice in Ottawa's Rideau River.

Two teenagers survived and two died.

Warmer weather conditions have left the ice unstable in many parts of the province.

Greater Sudbury Police are reminding people of the significant risk surrounding water and the need to be cautious.

They say unseasonably warm weather conditions have led to unstable ice on area lakes and waterways, and people should not venture out on frozen surfaces as they pose significant risk.