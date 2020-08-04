Rishabh Shah, 23, drowns at Halfway Lake

Provincial Police say Rishabh Shah, 23, from Sudbury, died after a canoeing accident on Halfway Lake Provincial Park Saturday night.

Investigators say that seven people went out onto the lake at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Three men were in one canoe, two men in another canoe, and two kayaks had single occupants.

According to police, after an hour on the lake, one of the kayaks capsized. One of the three men jumped out of the canoe to help his friend, tipping the canoe.

Shah went under water, and was located by his friend in a semi-conscious state, police said. He was taken to shore, and later transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

None of the people involved wore life jackets, nor did they have any life jackets or life saving equipment on board, police said.

Alcohol was not involved, police added.