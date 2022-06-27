Man drowns in Chutes Provincial Park

A man drowned while out swimming in Chutes Provincial Park over the weekend, police have confirmed.

Police said Corey Assiniwe, 35, of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, was out swimming with friends in the park on Saturday, and didn't resurface.

Police said they responded to a call at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and searched the area with the help of a canine unit, aviation services and North Shore Search and Rescue.

The next day, the Ontario Provincial Police's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found Assiniwe's body.

The Office of Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are helping with the investigation, and a postmortem examination will take place in Sudbury.