Sudbury residents will soon get their first chance to drive part of the $80 million Maley Drive Extension Project.

A section of the new construction between Frood Rd. and Notre Dame Ave. will be partially opened on August 14.

"We've constructed the north side and in order to finish the south side we need to get traffic off the existing asphalt," David Shelsted, Sudbury's Director of Infrastructure and Capital Planning said.

He added that construction of the segment should be fully completed in September or October.

The extension project will eventually connect Lasalle Boulevard west with Falconbridge Highway, providing mining trucks and commuters with a cross-city route that does not involve Lasalle or the Kingsway.

According to the city's website, diverting these trucks "will extend the life of the city's arterial roads and ultimately reduce maintenance costs." They also highlight the economic benefits for mining companies that will come with reduced traffic.

Roundabout x2

Eventually, the extension will contain Sudbury's first large roundabout intersections.

City officials are worried that some drivers will be confused by the circular roadways, and are planning educational press events leading up to their opening.

Adding to the confusion, any drivers travelling west on the newly opened segment of the project will have to navigate the top half of a roundabout while passing the entrance of College Boreal.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place and will direct traffic until the roundabout is complete, Shelsted said.

The city, as well as organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, contend that roundabouts are safer, reduce environmental impact, reduce traffic and are less expensive to build that traditional intersections.

There will eventually be four roundabouts along the Maley Dr. extension.