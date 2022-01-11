The City of Greater Sudbury says its last big controversial, multi-million dollar project has turned out to be a big success.

But in the two years since it opened, the Maley Drive Extension has yet to attract the traffic city staff predicted.

Counts done in January 2020 and July 2021 show Maley is seeing about 15,000 cars and trucks per day, shy of the 21,000 staff were predicting.

"I don't know if the true impact of Maley Drive is really known at this point," said Joe Rocca, Greater Sudbury's acting director of infrastructure and capital planning, pointing out that the figures are coloured by the pandemic.

"I'm not convinced that everyone at that time had changed their travel patterns and started to use that new road."

But Rocca says the early numbers are still satisfying for staff who spent years defending the Maley Drive Extension against critics who branded it as the "road to nowhere."

Maley has eased congestion on Sudbury's two other main east-west routes, with traffic counts down 8,500 vehicles on Lasalle Boulevard and 6,500 on the Kingsway, including hundreds of heavy trucks.

"It's a bit of that proof in the pudding. We make the predictions, we do the studies and it's nice to show that once it's built it's having the impact that was predicted," said Rocca.

Greater Sudbury roads staff say the Maley Drive Extension has pulled 8,500 vehicles off Lasalle and 6,500 off the Kingsway, including hundreds of trucks. (Erik White/CBC )

City staff also forecasted that Maley would save Sudburians 500,000 hours in driving time per year, representing $11 million in economic productivity.

Rocca says staff have already heard many stories from citizens who now have shorter commutes and more time to spend with their families.

"When we hear those little anecdotes it really goes a long way to reaffirm that this was a good project to move ahead and the impacts of it are being felt in the community," he said.

The city says that negotiations continue to settle a claim that much of the Maley extension was built on someone else's land.

Development giant Dalron wrote to the city in October 2020 claiming that the city built the road on its property without permission and is seeking $11 million in damages.