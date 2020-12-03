A Sudbury developer says the $80 million Maley Drive Extension was "trespassing" on its property when it was built over the past few years.

Dalron says construction of the road went ahead without its permission and is seeking millions of dollars in damages.

After years of planning and political debate, construction of the Maley Drive Extension began in 2016.

"The City built most of the Maley Drive extension on land owned by Dalron without first acquiring or expropriating the property," reads a letter from Dalron's lawyer to the city dated Oct. 13, 2020.

"Rather than taking steps to stop the City's trespass and construction on its property, which it was entitled to do, Dalron instead worked cooperatively with the City to ensure that its land requirements for the construction of the new road were met."

The letter lays out that the developer is seeking over $11.4 million in damages from the city, which appears to be over and above the purchase price for the land.

It includes $4,357,666 for "disturbance damages for additional costs to connect Montrose Avenue to Maley Drive," $6,640,000 in "disturbance damages for business loss resulting from loss of rock resource" and "injurious affection" totalling $410,000.

A senior city official at Sudbury city hall tells CBC that there was a "verbal agreement" with Dalron to purchase the land for Maley Drive, which the developer later backed out of. (Erik White/CBC )

Dalron declined to comment to CBC, but said in a statement that "in 2019, the City acquired some land from Dalron for the Maley Drive Extension and we are currently in discussion to resolve the compensation for that acquisition."

The City of Greater Sudbury also declined to comment on the ongoing talks, but in a statement says that the city has "acquired all lands necessary for completing the work on Maley Drive" but that "a portion" of those lands were obtained under Section 30 of the Expropriations Act, which "allows for a negotiated final settlement at a later date."

The city declined to answer questions about whether or not the land had been acquired before construction began.

In October 2019, Greater Sudbury staff told reporters that not all the property had been officially purchased yet, but that this was common in road construction and that it wouldn't be a problem.

A senior city official the CBC has agreed not to name says that there was a "verbal agreement" with Dalron to build on the land before construction started, but the developer later changed its mind.