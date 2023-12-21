City still negotiating with Sudbury developer that claims Maley Drive was built on its land without permission

A Sudbury developer says the $80 million Maley Drive Extension was 'trespassing' on its property when it was built in 2016.

Dalron Construction complained to the city three years ago, seeking $11 million in damages, but the dispute has yet to be settled.



Despite years of planning and political debate before construction began, Dalron says most of the Maley Drive Extension was built on land the city didn't actually own.

A senior Sudbury city official who CBC agreed not to name said in 2020 that the city had a "verbal agreement" to purchase the land from Dalron, but the developer had a change of heart once work began.

The company says it reached an agreement to transfer the property to the city after Maley was built, but they have not agreed on how much Dalron should be paid for that land.

In August 2022, the developer filed a complaint with the Ontario Land Tribunal.

It normally handles disputes about controversial subdivisions and condo towers, but it also considers claims for compensation under the Expropriations Act.

But more than a year later, no hearings have been held.

The tribunal tells CBC that the two sides are negotiating on their own and not ready to proceed to a hearing.

Neither Dalron nor the City of Greater Sudbury say they can comment on the talks.

Meanwhile, Greater Sudbury city staff reported earlier this year that 19,000 cars and trucks were taking Maley Drive every day, up from 15,000 in 2020, but still shy of the 21,000 they predicted before the controversial road was built.