Now that the new Maley Drive extension in Greater Sudbury is open to drivers, there are concerns about another road: Barrydowne.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, Mayor Brian Bigger asked about possible capital plans for Barrydowne Road.

He said the traffic volume on Maley Drive is likely higher than the city initially anticipated. Those extra vehicles are now using Barrydowne, and that's taking a toll on the condition of the road.

"I see that road starting to deteriorate quickly with much heavier volumes of traffic than we've seen in the past, and I did try to find that section of road on a list for our capital plan, and I haven't found it," Bigger said.

The street isn't slated for capital reconstruction work, manager of infrastructure services Tony Ceccuti told council, but it could be patched or resurfaced, if needed.

Ceccuti said infrastructure staff are currently doing traffic counting and monitoring traffic volumes on main roads in that area of the city.

"We're also monitoring pavement conditions of the roads leading on to Maley Drive, including roads like Frood Road, even Elm Street, Lasalle [Blvd] West, Lansing, and obviously Notre Dame, we're keeping an eye on as well, which was recently upgraded."

Ceccuti said any decision for shave-and-pave or resurfacing of Sudbury roads aren't made until late spring, once staff has had a chance to observe winter conditions.

"Those are really preventative maintenance strategies, so we will make those decisions a little bit later this year as to which ones will get the work done," Ceccuti said.

'A great success'

Councillor Joscelyne Landry Altmann told council she's had a number of complaints about the condition of Barrydowne Road, as it falls in her ward 12. If a civic petition was required she said she could easily get it signed.

"I can tell you that given the complaints and the concerns, the list is very long, certainly there's work to be done," she said.

Bigger did comment on all of the positive feedback he's heard from residents who have been using the new time saving shortcut the city officially opened in November.

"Maley Drive has been a great success."