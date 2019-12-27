Students find a way to worship while far away from home
Priest from Toronto comes to Sudbury once a month to conduct mass in the Malayalam language
One of Sudbury's oldest churches has welcomed a new group of parishioners.
Aldrin Moonjely and Jacob Murickan are part of a growing community of newcomers from India who attend mass at the Church of Christ the King in the city's downtown.
Moonjely explains that a priest from Toronto makes the trip to Sudbury once a month to conduct mass in the Malayalam language.
Murickan says attending the mass is like a home away from home. "To have a mass in your own language . . . to listen to the music you've been listening to since your baptism . . . it's a great feeling," he said.
While many might associate India with Hinduism and Sikhism, Moonjely says that roughly two per cent of India's population, mainly in the southern part of the country, are Catholic.
Moonjely says that along with Easter and New Year's, Christmas is a major celebration.
"We have been brought up in a way that we have to go to church for the midnight mass, come back, sit together, and have food," he said.
"We consider Christmas as a day when we all can get together, we all can take part together, be like a family," said Murickan. "You share your food, you share your day, and it's a great day," he added.
The two Cambrian College students have been in Canada for less than two years. Murickan arrived in Sudbury January 21, 2018 and was greeted by a temperature of – 35 C.
Moonjely says his parents hope for a better career for him in Canada than he might have in India.
Murickan says that with FaceTime and Skype it's not that bad to be so far away from home. But both young men say they talk to their fathers at least twice a day.
With files from Casey Stranges
