Sudbury man charged after buying gun silencer by mail
Sudbury

Sudbury police say a 51-year-old Sudbury man is facing several charges after border agents intercepted a silencer bound for his address.

RCMP alert Sudbury police after package intercepted at border

Sudbury police say they were alerted by border agents after a silencer was discovered in a package sent from China to a destination in Sudbury. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Police said they were alerted by the Canadian Border Service Agency, after they examined the parcel and found a firearm silencer/suppressor disguised as a solvent trap or a fuel filter.

The source of the package was an exporter in China, police said.

On March 5, officers executed a search warrant at the man's home, where they found four flashlight Conducted Energy Weapons, or tasers, and a 12-gauge shotgun with several rounds of ammunition.

He was charged with 

  • Unauthorized possession of a Prohibited Device
  • Unauthorized importing/exporting of a Prohibited Device
  • Unauthorized possession of a Prohibited Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

The man was released on a Promise to Appear with a scheduled appearance in court on April 15.

Police are reminding people that silencers are considered prohibited devices.

