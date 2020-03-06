Sudbury man charged after buying gun silencer by mail
RCMP alert Sudbury police after package intercepted at border
Sudbury police say a 51-year-old Sudbury man is facing several charges after border agents intercepted a silencer bound for his address.
Police said they were alerted by the Canadian Border Service Agency, after they examined the parcel and found a firearm silencer/suppressor disguised as a solvent trap or a fuel filter.
The source of the package was an exporter in China, police said.
On March 5, officers executed a search warrant at the man's home, where they found four flashlight Conducted Energy Weapons, or tasers, and a 12-gauge shotgun with several rounds of ammunition.
He was charged with
- Unauthorized possession of a Prohibited Device
- Unauthorized importing/exporting of a Prohibited Device
- Unauthorized possession of a Prohibited Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
The man was released on a Promise to Appear with a scheduled appearance in court on April 15.
Police are reminding people that silencers are considered prohibited devices.