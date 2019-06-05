Memorial service scheduled for Rev. Jeremy Mahood

Reverend Jeremy Mahood died in his sleep Tuesday morning, the assistant pastor of All Nations Church said in a social media post Tuesday night.

John Felsman wrote on Mahood's Facebook page that the 69-year-old pastor was a visionary leader.

"[Mahood] was instrumental in helping build the mission outpost, encouraging the next generation to follow Christ and live it out in their lives every day. Jeremy loved and accepted all people, regardless of where they were in their walk with God. He was always up for a challenge, whether in discussion on Facebook or in his life," the post reads.

"Jeremy had a passion for life and the community. He spent his life doing what he loved doing, preaching, teaching, and encouraging others in many ways. Jeremy accepted others unconditionally and was a role model for those around him to do the same. He led others with integrity and transparency and we already miss him."

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger also released a statement, crediting Mahood's kindness and willingness to help others as some of the reasons the pastor earned a strong reputation in the community.

"I know that the loss of Mr. Mahood will be felt not only at All Nations Church where he served as Pastor but across our entire community," Bigger said. "At this time, on behalf of City Council, I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Mahood during this difficult time," the statement says.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 7 between 2-5:00 p.m., and 7-9:00 p.m. at All Nations Church.

There will also be a memorial service on Saturday June 8 at 1:00 p.m. at All Nations Church.

The church says it will also be live streaming the service on their website.