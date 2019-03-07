The federal government has given the green light to a proposed gold mine near Dubreuilville.

The Magino Mine has received federal government environmental assessment approval.

Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan made the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, on Thursday.

The Magino Gold Project is owned by Prodigy Gold Incorporated, a subsidiary of Agronaut Gold Incorporated. The company is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and abandonment of an open-pit gold mine and metal mill.

The federal government says mining would occur over a 10-year period with an ore production capacity of 45,200 tonnes per day. The on-site metal mill would be able to process 35,000 tonnes of ore per day and would operate for 12 to 15 years.

The $427 million project could create up to 550 jobs during construction and employ 350 people during operations, according to the federal government.

Beverly Nantel, mayor of Dubreuilville, says she's pleased the project is moving forward.

"This is something that the people in Dubreuilville and those living in the Superior East region have been patiently waiting for for a number of years," she said.

"The economic impact of opening a new mine in Ontario to the local municipal government during construction is $6 to $7 million annually. During production, the regional impact is estimated to be as high as $12 million annually."

The company says it still needs to have the provincial environmental assessment approved as well as construction permits issued.