Former Sudbury resident Maggie Frith will be baking up a storm on screen near you.

The "recovered lawyer" and now stay-at-home mom is appearing in the fourth season of The Great Canadian Baking Show on CBC. The first episode starts Feb. 14.

The 42-year-old will be stirring up sweets, along with several amateur bakers from across the country, to compete in a series of themed culinary challenges

Firth is a fifth-generation Sudburian who is now living in Toronto. Her dad was Doug Frith, a Liberal MP who represented the Sudbury riding from 1980 to 1988. He died in 2009.

"I lost my dad shortly after becoming a mom for the first time, and I decided that life's just too short to be spending your days doing something you don't love," she said.

"So I quit my job as a senior counsel for a book publisher about seven years ago so I could be home with my kids and show them you should follow your passions in life. Being a "recovered" lawyer is pretty much the best decision I've ever made."

Frith says she's had a sweet tooth her whole life.

"I grew up baking in the kitchen with my mom. My dad was a politician and my two older sisters went into law. One is a lawyer and one is a police officer. And I sort of found myself on a similar trajectory, not really stopping to see if it was something I actually wanted," she said.

"So it wasn't until I was done law school and articling on Bay Street that I started to sort of question the path I had taken for myself. And I realized that baking was a stress reliever and creative outlet for me."

She says she would spend her lunch hours reading cookbooks and doing online research about anything from ganache to macrons.

It was it was a real honour and a dream come true to be a part of the experience - Maggie Frith

The Great British Bake Off was one of her favourite shows.

"And so when the CBC announced that it was doing a Canadian version, I nearly fell off my seat," she said.

"So I applied every single year — and this year, the fourth time was a charm, and I finally made it into the tent."

Taking part in the show was a surreal experience, and she loved meeting like-minded bakers who were as crazy about their passion as she is.

(CBC Gem)

"It was a real honour and a dream come true to be a part of the experience."

But it was an intense and emotional experience as well.

"It's the best of times and the worst of times [and] you're going to feel it, especially when you're with these fellow bakers who have put as much as you have into the application process and into the preparation for the show," Frith said.

"And so you get to the tent and things go great or things don't go great and you feel it very strongly."

As for the competition's outcome, that remains to be seen as the show rolls out in the coming weeks. But Frith says it was an amazing experience that she "doesn't regret for one minute."

Going forward she says she'd like to figure out how she can turn her passion for baking into a business.

"I think that's everybody's goal ... to do something that they love to do and make it into a business," she said.

"I just want to show my kids that you want to follow your passions and do something you think you should be doing, just because you think you should be doing it. You need to want to do it."