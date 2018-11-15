Laurentian University and the University of Sudbury are hosting a conference that brings together researchers, students and communities.

Maamwizing 2018 takes place this weekend, focusing on how organizations and institutions conduct Indigenous research. The tagline for the conference is "In A Good Way" which alludes to the organizer's goals of highlighting the balance in relationships between communities, researchers and institutes.

Celeste Pedri, an assistant professor at Laurentian and conference co-chair, said this year's conference builds on the work done at Maamwizing 2016.

"We felt it was really timely to use Maamwizing 2018 to have important discussions around the role and nature of Indigenous research and and that being the vision and well-being of communities," Pedri said.

Maamwizing 2018 conference organizer Celeste Pedri

In the past, non-Indigenous academics were considered experts on Indigenous culture, Pedri said, and she hopes Maamwizing 2018 can help foster the sense of respect and reciprocity for communities who are often the subject of research.

"It was really built on a set of paternalistic relationships, where knowledge was taken out of communities, and people were misrepresented and harmed," Pedri said.

She added that there has been an emergence of different institutes across the country with a focus on Indigenous research.

Visiting academics include Kevin O'Brien, an Indigenous architect from Australia, and Annette Lee, an Ojibwe astrophysicist who will discuss the night sky and its relationship to Indigenous star watching.

The conference gets underway on Friday and features speakers from around the world.

