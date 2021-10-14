Police searching wooded area in Temiskaming for clues in 25-year-old cold case
The 15-year-old disappeared after walking home from a get-together in 1996
Twenty-five years after the New Liskeard teenager went missing, police are searching a wooded area this week after getting a fresh tip on the disappearance of Mélanie Ethier.
That's thanks to the CBC podcast The Next Call by journalist David Ridgen, who this summer focused on the cold case dating back to 1996.
"We were not aware of this particular witness, the witness heard the podcast, we spoke to him and we are here today searching the area of Larocque field," said Robert Matthews, a detective-inspector with the Ontario Provincial Police.
Matthews, who took over the Ethier case in 2019, cooperated with Ridgen on the podcast series in hopes of getting fresh tips like this one.
Matthews says he can't get into what exactly officers are searching for in the wooded area in North Cobalt, about 10 km from where 15-year-old Ethier was last seen.
OPP officers combed through the brush on foot and they also used search dogs and drones.