Twenty-five years after the New Liskeard teenager went missing, police are searching a wooded area this week after getting a fresh tip on the disappearance of Mélanie Ethier.

That's thanks to the CBC podcast The Next Call by journalist David Ridgen, who this summer focused on the cold case dating back to 1996.

"We were not aware of this particular witness, the witness heard the podcast, we spoke to him and we are here today searching the area of Larocque field," said Robert Matthews, a detective-inspector with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Matthews, who took over the Ethier case in 2019, cooperated with Ridgen on the podcast series in hopes of getting fresh tips like this one.

Mélanie Ethier's face has not faded from the Temiskaming landscape over the past 25 years, with posters and billboards like this one Highway 11. (David Ridgen)

Matthews says he can't get into what exactly officers are searching for in the wooded area in North Cobalt, about 10 km from where 15-year-old Ethier was last seen.

OPP officers combed through the brush on foot and they also used search dogs and drones.