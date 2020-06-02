Sudbury police nab luxury car thieves
Thieves using ID theft to target high-valued cars and SUVs across province
Sudbury police say they stopped a "sophisticated, organized" group of car thieves from stealing luxury vehicles in the area.
In a statement released Tuesday, GSPS say that a 35-year-old woman from Wasaga Beach was arrested at a local dealership after trying to buy a $77,000 vehicle.
According to police, the woman used "very authentic" pieces of counterfeit provincial and federal identification to dupe the dealership into buying the vehicle Thursday afternoon.
When the woman proceeded to the dealership to pick the vehicle up on Friday, she was arrested by police.
Police said this particular incident was one of many around the province, where the group appears to target high-value vehicles by obtaining financing and licensing with identification obtained through identity theft.
It is only later when the victim of the identity theft is contacted by creditors that the fraud is realized. By that time the vehicle and suspects are unable to be located.
The woman has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences;
- Obtaining Credit by False Pretence
- Identity Theft
- Personation with Intent
- Possession of Identity Documents x3
- Fraud Over $5000
- Utter Forged Document – Use
- Counterfeiting Stamps x3
She is scheduled to appear in Court on August 12, 2020.
